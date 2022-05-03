Northern Trust Corp Sells 28,623 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,623 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.70% of Korn Ferry worth $69,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KFY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 192.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,852,000 after purchasing an additional 398,890 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 99.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 31,102 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the third quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KFY opened at $62.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $59.52 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 8.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

