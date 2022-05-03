Northern Trust Corp Sells 39,304 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 967,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.49% of SL Green Realty worth $69,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,129,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,725,000 after acquiring an additional 311,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,406,000 after acquiring an additional 142,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,077,000 after acquiring an additional 228,788 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 4.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 953,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,516,000 after acquiring an additional 43,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 932,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,165,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $68.60 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $66.50 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 55.08%.

SLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.03.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

