Northern Trust Corp Sells 39,304 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 967,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,304 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.49% of SL Green Realty worth $69,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SLG opened at $68.60 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 57.70%. The business had revenue of $187.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 55.08%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.03.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

