Northern Trust Corp Sells 44,321 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 537,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,321 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.62% of Avalara worth $69,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 408.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Avalara by 760.6% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $58,978.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,859,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 586,104 shares in the company, valued at $54,490,088.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,687 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,674. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

Shares of AVLR opened at $79.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -55.01 and a beta of 0.80. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.28 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

