Northern Trust Corp Sells 48,822 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,515,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,822 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.37% of Essent Group worth $68,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Essent Group by 198.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 26,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essent Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

In other Essent Group news, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group stock opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.46. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

