Northern Trust Corp Sells 50,359 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,359 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.42% of 10x Genomics worth $69,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,479,000 after buying an additional 191,777 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -97.79 and a beta of 1.68. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.05 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.32.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.71.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 551 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $43,308.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $28,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,199 shares of company stock worth $2,790,248 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

