Northern Trust Corp Sells 50,359 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,359 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.42% of 10x Genomics worth $69,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 49,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TXG opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $46.05 and a one year high of $208.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -97.79 and a beta of 1.68.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.71.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $28,292.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,617,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,199 shares of company stock worth $2,790,248. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

