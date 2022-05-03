Northern Trust Corp Sells 71,722 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,006,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.63% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $70,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,386,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,796,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,388,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,566,000 after buying an additional 27,921 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth about $47,248,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,046,000 after buying an additional 1,743,918 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMHC stock opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

