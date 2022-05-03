Northern Trust Corp Trims Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,606 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.21% of Chart Industries worth $70,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,091,000 after purchasing an additional 125,980 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 33.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 24.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the period.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $168.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.37 and a 200 day moving average of $157.89. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $354.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.07.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

