Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,006,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71,722 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.63% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $70,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average is $30.58. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

In other news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

