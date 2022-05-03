Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,638 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Otter Tail worth $15,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Bell Bank acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $71.89.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.64. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Otter Tail Company Profile (Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

