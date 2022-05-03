Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,788 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 71,124 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Perficient worth $15,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 924.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Perficient in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perficient in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Perficient from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $102.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.21. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.66 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

