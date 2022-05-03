Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,788 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 71,124 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Perficient worth $15,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $5,026,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Perficient by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,843 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRFT. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

PRFT stock opened at $102.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $222.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

