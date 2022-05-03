Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,592 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Perrigo worth $15,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 26.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,822,000 after acquiring an additional 307,689 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRGO opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -95.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.58.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -297.14%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Perrigo (Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.