Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Position Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 986,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 223,316 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.87% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $69,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 142.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

PNW opened at $71.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.09.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNW. Wedbush lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.32.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

