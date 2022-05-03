Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 986,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 223,316 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.87% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $69,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 23,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $71.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.09. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

PNW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.32.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

