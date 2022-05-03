Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Ralph Lauren worth $17,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,855,000 after acquiring an additional 74,615 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RL stock opened at $106.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.58. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $100.44 and a 12 month high of $142.06. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

RL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

