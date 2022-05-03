Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.06% of Rapid7 worth $70,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 14.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 89.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.
RPD stock opened at $96.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.94. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $145.00.
A number of research analysts recently commented on RPD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.56.
In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $29,260.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,336.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,660,472 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
About Rapid7 (Get Rating)
Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rapid7 (RPD)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.