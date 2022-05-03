Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.06% of Rapid7 worth $70,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 14.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 89.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

RPD stock opened at $96.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.94. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RPD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.56.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $29,260.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,336.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,660,472 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7 (Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.