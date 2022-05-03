Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Rapid7 worth $70,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $96.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.56.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $604,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,008 shares of company stock worth $5,660,472. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

