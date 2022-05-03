Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $69,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 746,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,697,000 after acquiring an additional 27,181 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,605,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,749,000 after buying an additional 359,665 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,082,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,056,000 after buying an additional 586,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.10.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $106.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $134.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

