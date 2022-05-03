Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stake Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $69,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.0% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.10.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $106.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $134.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

