Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) CFO Thomas Catinazzo Sells 725 Shares

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 725 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $18,538.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,653.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Catinazzo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, March 29th, Thomas Catinazzo sold 282 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $8,423.34.

On Thursday, March 24th, Thomas Catinazzo sold 13,286 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $398,580.00.

RLAY opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 12,012.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000.

RLAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

About Relay Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.