Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Relay Therapeutics worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.04. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.66.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 12,012.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 22,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $481,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $191,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,585 over the last 90 days. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

