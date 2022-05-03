RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,148 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of RLI worth $18,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RLI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of RLI by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point raised RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $115.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.75. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $96.22 and a fifty-two week high of $119.74.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $264.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

