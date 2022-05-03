Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.83.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

HOOD stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.86.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 39.39% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $266,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,270 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,236 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets (Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.