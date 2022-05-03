Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Position Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,633 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Royal Gold worth $15,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $130.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.75. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $147.70.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.57%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.68.

Royal Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.