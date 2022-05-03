Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,633 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Royal Gold worth $15,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 141,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $130.32 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $147.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.27 and its 200-day moving average is $114.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.68.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

