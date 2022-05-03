Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,110 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.3% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 49,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 106,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,268,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,703,211. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.51.

Shares of AAPL opened at $157.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 153.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

