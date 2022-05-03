SFE Investment Counsel Sells 255 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SFE Investment Counsel cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,418 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 17,971,487 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,066,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.65.

Microsoft stock opened at $284.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.28 and its 200 day moving average is $310.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

