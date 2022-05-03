SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 11,488 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 312.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in DaVita by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of DVA opened at $107.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.18. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

