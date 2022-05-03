SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,308 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ping Identity worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PING. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 21.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 12.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 747,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after buying an additional 80,904 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 30.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,069,000 after buying an additional 1,024,842 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Raj M. Dani sold 26,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $783,106.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 472,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,920,868.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $2,604,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,564 shares of company stock worth $6,259,867. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PING. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Shares of PING opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.62. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $75.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

