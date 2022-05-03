SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,014 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $50,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $87,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

PDM opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 0.97. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.24%. Research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

