SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $543.56.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $11,833,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,677 shares of company stock valued at $30,518,027. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MPWR opened at $410.87 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.53 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $435.58 and a 200-day moving average of $468.47.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.29%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

