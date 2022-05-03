SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,392 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth $86,357,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 47,688.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,723,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,237 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,768,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,303 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,161,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 427.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,027,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 832,300 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KAR shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.33, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

