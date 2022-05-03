SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 151.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,491 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 191.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,415 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $89.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.16 and a 200 day moving average of $80.61.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.11%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.73.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

