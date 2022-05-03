SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 2,203 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of AdvanSix worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $424.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AdvanSix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,670.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

