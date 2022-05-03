SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 12,452 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,452 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Allegion by 282.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 226,116 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 5.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 12.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 1.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $114.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $105.06 and a 12-month high of $148.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.16.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

