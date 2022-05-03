SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 252 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $490.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $529.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $499.38 and its 200 day moving average is $491.49.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 8.58%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,473,539.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWW. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $562.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.25.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

