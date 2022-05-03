SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 8,390 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,390 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 28,124 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $50.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.97. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.72 and a 12-month high of $63.84.

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.36. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGBN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Eagle Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.