Souders Financial Advisors Has $14.66 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Souders Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.2% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $14,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.51.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,211. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $157.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.34.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 153.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

