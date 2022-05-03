SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 874,706 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,384 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.25% of SouthState worth $70,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SouthState by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 285,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,344,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in SouthState by 1.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in SouthState by 14.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in SouthState by 11.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,516,000 after purchasing an additional 38,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSB. StockNews.com raised SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.54.

In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $420,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $129,275.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,285 shares of company stock worth $796,555. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

SSB opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.83. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.28.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $347.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.97 million. SouthState had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

