State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 80,847 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $16,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in State Street by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $68.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.97 and a 200 day moving average of $91.23. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STT. Citigroup downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on State Street from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

