Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Buys 149 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,575 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.4% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.65.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $284.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

