Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Position Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,357,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,273,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Synaptics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.43.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $156.33 on Tuesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $114.05 and a 12 month high of $299.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.22 and a 200-day moving average of $224.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.13). Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

