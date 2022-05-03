Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,986 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Terex worth $18,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth about $48,781,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth about $18,170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 488.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after buying an additional 256,817 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 56.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after buying an additional 188,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 162.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,597,000 after buying an additional 121,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Terex from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.89. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.85%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

