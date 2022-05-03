The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stake Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Chemours by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

NYSE:CC opened at $33.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $38.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.56. Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

