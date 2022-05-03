The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 903,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.88% of Marcus worth $16,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marcus by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Marcus by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Marcus by 6.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Marcus by 6.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Marcus by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MCS. TheStreet downgraded Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.10. The Marcus Co. has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $22.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.70.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $169.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.25 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Profile (Get Rating)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.