Torray LLC Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Torray LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,687 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.2% of Torray LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Torray LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $157.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.25 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 153.44% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,703,211 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

