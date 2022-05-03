Triton Wealth Management PLLC Purchases 38 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,021 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.0% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Microsoft by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 34,797 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,810,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.65.

MSFT opened at $284.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.23. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

