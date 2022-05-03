Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,584,914 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,717 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.65% of Umpqua worth $68,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 368.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,211 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 104.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,569,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,787,000 after purchasing an additional 802,174 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,100,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Umpqua by 570.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 692,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 589,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $16.44 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

In related news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $101,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis Machuca purchased 7,600 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $131,404.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,714.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $332,830 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

